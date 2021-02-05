Balancer Price Up 44.8% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $36.56 or 0.00092988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $253.84 million and $264.57 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

