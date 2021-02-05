Banano Price Reaches $0.0019 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $25,321.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00165267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

