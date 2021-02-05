Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00351.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 22,609,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,434,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

