Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 5,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.