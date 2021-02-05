Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BLX shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.