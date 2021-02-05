Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 1,592,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

