BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.68. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,663.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

