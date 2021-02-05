Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €37.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.87 ($37.50).

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

