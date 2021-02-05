Barclays Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $270.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $163.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.
NASDAQ:IAC traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $244.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 793.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.