Barclays Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $270.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $163.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $12.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $244.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 793.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 123,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

