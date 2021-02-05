Barclays Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $92.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

