Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 227 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.85 ($2.13).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 1.44 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 147.22 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 49,418,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,469,238. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

