Barclays Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $163.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 292,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,074.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,459,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 69,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 562,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.