Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 17.3%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares were up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,475,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 607,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

