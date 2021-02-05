Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 17.3%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares were up 17.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,475,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 607,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.
