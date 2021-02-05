Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.18. 30,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,030. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

