Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTDPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

