Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

