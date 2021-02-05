Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 30,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

