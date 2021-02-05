Base Protocol Trading Up 68.7% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $14.26 million and $17.10 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 16,574,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,628,452 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

