Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Hits $515.09 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $515.09 million and $419.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,300,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.