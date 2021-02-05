BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $23.52 million and $4.16 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042061 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.