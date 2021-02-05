Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Basid Coin has a market cap of $235.55 million and $929,322.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

