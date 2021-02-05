Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 7,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

