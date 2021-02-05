BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.00

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 1377687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.53.

In other BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) news, insider Josephine Dixon sold 21,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £39,921.70 ($52,157.96). Also, insider Justin Stebbing bought 2,434 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

