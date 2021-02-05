BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 179.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 826899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) news, insider Michael Denny purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

