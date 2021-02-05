BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 8,821 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

