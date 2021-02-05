BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $269.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $284.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

