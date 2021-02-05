BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Chemed by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed stock opened at $511.26 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.31.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,010 shares of company stock worth $4,621,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

