BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

