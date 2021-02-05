BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.