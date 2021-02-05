BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

SAP stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

