BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

