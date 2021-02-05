BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $172.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16.

