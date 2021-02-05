BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $337.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.12. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

