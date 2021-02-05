BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Itron by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Itron by 38.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

