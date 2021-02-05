BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

