BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6816 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
BCE has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BCE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 1,281,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,400. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
