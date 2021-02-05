BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6816 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

BCE has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BCE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 1,281,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,400. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

