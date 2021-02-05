BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BCE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

