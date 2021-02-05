BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $59.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.50 to $59.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,226. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BCE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

