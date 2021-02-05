BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.71. 18,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in BCE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $8,266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

