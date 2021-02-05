Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,134.65 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 92.5% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $15,134.65 and approximately $27.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 747.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.