Beam (BEAM) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Beam has a total market cap of $35.65 million and $15.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,101,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.