Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $116.16. Approximately 1,466,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,081,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.32.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

