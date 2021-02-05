Beaxy Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $16,078.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.