Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.27. 338,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 516,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,705.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,864.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 136,750 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

