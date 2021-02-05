Beer Money Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,990.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $351,315.68 and $13,990.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

