Beetle Coin Market Cap Reaches $382,556.18 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $382,556.18 and $55,508.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,371,617 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

