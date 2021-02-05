Beldex (BDX) Reaches Market Cap of $83.39 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Beldex has a total market cap of $83.39 million and approximately $477,280.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

