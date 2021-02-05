Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Up 5.9%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price was up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 642,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 936,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.32% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

