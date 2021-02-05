BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $965.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

