Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.28

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.28 and traded as high as $179.34. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at $175.50, with a volume of 24,078 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £61.80 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.28.

About Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

